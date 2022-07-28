WATERTOWN — Part of Samaritan Medical Center’s continued vision for growth, two Washington St. properties were recently purchased by the organization, though there are no definitive plans yet on how to best use them to continue to serve the community.
The buildings, located at 716 and 720 Washington St., were purchased together for a total of $550,000, with paperwork filed for the sale on July 20. According to Leslie M. DiStefano, director of communication and public relations, because Samaritan is landlocked, anytime a property comes up for sale, it brings with it an opportunity.
This is not the first time Samaritan has purchased property around town. Over the years, it has bought several houses and transformed them into an additional building or parking lot space. With these two new properties in particular, they are adjacent to Samaritan’s corner lot on Washington Street and abut its property on Woodruff Street, so they’re really advantageous for Samaritan as far as connecting to both pieces of its property, Mrs. DiStefano said.
“There are several options, but it’s really determining kind of what the community need is and then working with the state Department of Health to figure out the process as to how we go about if we were to build anything, getting their approvals as well, and then obviously working through all the city and code enforcement and whatnot,” she said about what Samaritan might do with the properties. “I think the critical element here is that your hospital, your acute care facility, is kind of the hub of activity, whether it’s testing or surgery, or just resources in general. So having different community based services as close to your hub or your hospital is really important.”
She continued by noting that with property like this, and knowing that you’re landlocked, it’s important to think about it from a strategic standpoint, and what services need to expand or have different facilities or what parking needs to be made available. Typically, what they have to look at is capacity and volume, and a lot of it starts internally, Mrs. DiStefano said, but the community will always be taken into account with the goal of addressing needs.
“I think at this point, we’re just assessing and evaluating and I don’t anticipate anything will happen relatively quickly, but we certainly are excited about the possibilities,” Mrs. DiStefano said.
