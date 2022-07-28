Samaritan Medical Center, 830 Washington St., Watertown

WATERTOWN — Part of Samaritan Medical Center’s continued vision for growth, two Washington St. properties were recently purchased by the organization, though there are no definitive plans yet on how to best use them to continue to serve the community.

The buildings, located at 716 and 720 Washington St., were purchased together for a total of $550,000, with paperwork filed for the sale on July 20. According to Leslie M. DiStefano, director of communication and public relations, because Samaritan is landlocked, anytime a property comes up for sale, it brings with it an opportunity.

