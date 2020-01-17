WATERTOWN — As part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program, Samaritan Medical Center has been selected as an Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center for Spine Surgery.
Based on objective measures developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies, with input from the medical community, Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated health care facilities shown to deliver improved patient safety and better health outcomes.
Spinal surgeries are among the most frequent types of elective surgeries in the United States, and hospitals designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Spine Surgery demonstrate expertise in these types of procedures, resulting in fewer patient complications and hospital readmissions compared to other hospitals.
Designated hospitals must also maintain national accreditation to be designated.
Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality providers for their specialty care needs in the areas of bariatric surgery, cardiac care, complex and rare cancers, knee and hip replacements, maternity care, spine surgery, and transplants, while encouraging health care professionals to improve the care they deliver.
“Samaritan’s commitment to local orthopaedic care for our patients is evident and this special distinction in spine surgery says volumes about the quality and outcomes we strive for,” said Dr. Mario Victoria, Samaritan Medical Center’s chief medical officer, in a statement. “From specialized inpatient care, to highly trained physicians and nursing staff, this designation is a true reflection of the level of care you can expect at Samaritan.”
For more information about the program and a complete listing of the designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.
