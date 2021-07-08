WATERTOWN — Despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic this past year, Samaritan Medical Center has received a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
This new rating is an improvement upon last year’s three-star rating — the national average.
The Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating encompasses more than 50 inpatient and outpatient measures across five areas of quality into a single star rating, between one and five, for each hospital.
The five areas include mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. This rating corresponds with data Samaritan submitted to CMS in October 2020.
According to Samaritan Chief Executive Officer Thomas H. Carman, the hospital’s Quality and Safety Program includes a comprehensive review of more than 30 quality and safety indicators, each having set targets that they strive to achieve.
The hospital also regularly conducts focus groups within the organization to help reduce preventable readmissions, decrease hospital-acquired conditions and increase the overall experience of patients under the hospital’s care.
“The four-star rating reflects our successful efforts to continuously improve patient safety and quality of care at Samaritan Medical Center,” Mr. Carman said in a prepared statement. “I cannot thank all of our Samaritan caregivers enough for their unwavering commitment to our patients and residents during what has been a challenging year for all of us, and healthcare in general.”
