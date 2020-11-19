WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center announced Thursday that Jefferson County’s second COVID-19-related death was an elderly resident of the county with underlying health conditions who contracted COVID-19 in the community and was receiving inpatient care at Samaritan.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the patient’s family,” Thomas H. Carman, president and CEO of Samaritan Health, said in a statement regarding the death. “This is only the second COVID-related death here at Samaritan in the past three months, but it is heartbreaking nonetheless and helps drive home the message that we must remain vigilant in our efforts to minimize the virus’s threat as we head into Thanksgiving, the holiday season and the winter months.”
Mr. Carman said as virus cases spike nationwide, it is important to note younger and healthier people are increasingly becoming infected in addition to older people or those with underlying health conditions.
Currently, there are four other inpatients with COVID-19 at the hospital.
“We remind everyone to recommit to safe behaviors that will allow us to slow the spread and help protect our entire community,” Mr. Carman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.