WATERTOWN — Highlights of the changes made to Samaritan Health’s visitation guidelines include a negative COVID test being required before visiting; a surgical mask needing to be worn at all times rather than just a cloth one; and limited hours of family visitation now from 8 a.m until 4:30 p.m., seven days a week.
Both Samaritan Summit Village and Keep Home Skilled Nursing will use a variety of methods to ensure residents receive the interaction with visitors to which they are entitled and will adhere to the Core Principles of COVID-19 Infection Prevention from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Visitors who have a positive viral test for COVID-19, symptoms of COVID, or currently meet the criteria for quarantine, should not enter the facility. Samaritan will screen all who enter.
All skilled nursing visitors each must receive a negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hours prior to visiting residents in the facility. The facility may provide testing materials on a limited basis dependent on supplies from the Department of Health. Compassionate care visitors and visitation related to end of life are not required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result prior to visitation. Visitors who visit three or more times per week are only required to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to visitation.
Regardless of COVID-19 community transmission, all visitors are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Upon arrival to visit, the visitors will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, interaction with COVID-19 known or potentially positive individuals, and have their temperatures taken. Visitation will be refused if the individual exhibits any COVID-19 symptoms or does not pass the screening questions.
Outdoor visits generally pose a lower risk of COVID-19 transmission due to increased space and airflow. However, weather considerations or an individual resident’s health status may hinder outdoor visits. During indoor visitation, visitors should go directly to the visitor’s room or designated visitation area. If a resident’s roommate is unvaccinated or immunocompromised, visits should not be conducted in the resident’s room, if possible.
Visitors must wear surgical masks at all times throughout the facility. Cloth masks will not be allowed unless they are covering a surgical mask.
Prior to visiting with a resident on transmission-based precautions, visitors must understand the risks associated with visiting with the resident and understand that they may be reported to local or state health departments as an exposure, as required by the departments.
When any new case of COVID-19 is identified among staff or residents, outbreak testing is triggered per current guidelines. While it is safer for visitors to not enter the facility during an outbreak investigation, they may choose to do so, with the understanding that they are assuming risks.
This new guidance does not impact Assisted Living and can be found in detail at www.samaritanhealth.com/covid-ltc.
