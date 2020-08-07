WATERTOWN — After taking its computer system offline two weeks ago Saturday following a malware attack, Samaritan Medical Center has been able to get some applications back up and running, with an investigation into the incident still underway.
Applications that have been restored include the linear accelerator machine at the Walker Center for Cancer Care, a radiation oncology machine, and Samaritan’s Picture Archive and Communication System, the hospital’s radiology imaging system. Samaritan’s Emergency Medical Records in specialty clinics such as general surgery are now up and running as well, according to Leslie DiStefano, director of communication and public relations at Samaritan.
“We have our internal communication tool called Vocera — how we communicate on the floors and across the system with each other, basically — so their internal communication tool is back up and running, which is great,” she said. “Our Omnicell, medication storage on the unit — basically the machine that helps us dispense medications — those are up and running just as they were before.”
Samaritan, with the assistance of computer forensic professionals, is currently working to restore the full system, but in the meantime, telephone and fax lines are still working and patient communication is still active. According to Ms. DiStefano, the hospital is still working around the clock with its internal IT team and third party experts to bring the entire system back online, but with the sheer size of its network, it’s a process to make sure it’s safe and a thorough restoration.
With protocols in place to handle scenarios such as this, according to a release from Samaritan, the hospital is able to continue providing care to its patients. In accordance with those protocols, and in an abundance of caution, Samaritan has rescheduled some non-urgent patient procedures and appointments due to the outage.
“When we think about the prioritization of the restoration of our applications, we really are honing in on patient care; those systems that deal directly with patient care are really the ones at the top of the priority list,” Ms. DiStefano said. “We’re just in the process of going through all the computers that we do have and scanning and redeploying them safely.
“Obviously that part of the process does take quite a bit of time; we have over 1,000 computers touched so that’s quite a bit of work.” Samaritan is currently using paper for documentation, which is a lengthy process, but patient care hasn’t changed much, just the way they are getting information into their documentation for patients. Instead of electronic documentation, they are currently using packets of documents and writing information in them rather than entering it into the systems like they would normally.
As for access to patient records, Samaritan has had access to patient records via the Regional Health Information Exchange, also called Healthy Connection, a system that local providers use to share information.
“Patients, when they’re registered, we basically ask them if we have permission to do this, they say yes or no,” Ms. DiStefano said. “Then once that data becomes available, it’s sent out to Healthy Connection, so our providers are actually using that right now because it allows them access to information for patient records.”
While the investigation is ongoing, there’s still no indication at this time that any patient or employee information was accessed or acquired. Both the FBI and Homeland Security were notified of the malware attack, per hospital protocol when dealing with what they call a ‘disaster code,’ or a Code 99, but neither have been involved in the investigation.
“We have some local technology partners that are helping us and supporting us through this,” Ms. DiStefano said of the investigation. “We really tried to bring in as much support as we could possibly get, able bodies and people that know what they’re doing.”
There are no issues paying people, according to Ms. DiStefano. Payroll is still up and running and times are being recorded differently for the time being. With so much to go through and check, it is still unclear how long the systems will be down at Samaritan, but in the meantime, patient care remains a priority.
“I think that because we are well trained in downtime procedures, all of the care is still happening the way it would happen regardless,” Ms. DiStefano said. “I think the challenge is obviously computer systems exist to create efficiencies, so without those in place, you have to really work through your downtime procedures and figure out how to deliver the best patient care in the most effective and efficient manner. Obviously, it’s not optimal to not have your computer systems in place, but the staff have done an incredible job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.