WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center is still working to restore primary care, behavioral health and addiction services, and Women’s Wellness and Breast Care systems following a malware attack at the beginning of the month.
Though the malware attack is still under investigation, Samaritan Medical Center has restored its primary hospital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) application, accounting and payroll systems. There is no timetable for when all systems will be restored.
Samaritan’s internal IT team is continuing to work with third-party experts to bring the entire computer system back online, prioritizing applications related to patient care.
Given the size of the network, this process will take time to ensure a safe and thorough restoration. At this time, there is still no evidence that patient or employee records were accessed or acquired during the malware attack.
Samaritan’s website, telephone and fax lines are all still working, so patient communication remains active and the impact to patient care remains minimal.
