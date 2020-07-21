Samaritan Medical Center announced Tuesday that it has been approved to allow limited visitation to all residents at Samaritan Summit Village.
The state provided guidance on allowing limited visitation at nursing homes on July 10. Around five days later, Summit Village submitted its plan on how it will allow visitation, and it was approved shortly afterward, according to a release from the medical center. The visitation began on Monday.
The guidelines are: Visitation is only allowed outside with very few exceptions; visits are by appointment only for a maximum of two people per resident; visitation will be scheduled every 30 minutes and run for 20 minutes, allowing staff to disinfect between visits; visitation times are between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To accommodate as many as possible, visitors will be limited to one visit per day. All visitors must wear mask and practice social distancing. There is no physical contact allowed. If a staff member or resident tests positive for COVID-19, the limited visitation will be suspended for 28 days. All visitors will be screened, including a temperature check and asked a series of questions on their health status and recent travel.
Residents have been notified of these guidelines.
