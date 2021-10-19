WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health has announced that visitation must be suspended for the next few weeks at Summit Village after another round of testing showed more staff members testing positive for COVID-19.
Samaritan announced late Monday that it had received notice that three staff members at Summit Village tested positive for COVID-19. All residents and staff in both Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living were tested, and no residents are positive at this time, according to Samaritan, but per state guidelines, it must pause visitation for the entire facility for 14 days.
Fence and indoor window visitation are available as alternatives, with families asked to contact Sandi Baril for Skilled Nursing visits and Dani McLean for Assisted Living visits.
Samaritan Health has also received notice that there have been five additional residents and four new staff members who are now positive for COVID-19 at Samaritan Keep Home. This makes for a current total of 18 positive residents. All families of these residents have been contacted personally.
Contact tracing continues and all other residents and staff in the facility will continue to be tested. All positive residents are in isolation and many are receiving monoclonal antibody therapy, if eligible. Visitation continues to be suspended at the facility.
COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are planned for Tuesday, Oct. 26, for all eligible residents and staff members.
