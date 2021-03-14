WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center will reopen limited hospital inpatient visitation starting today and allow Emergency Department support persons starting Wednesday, both of which were paused in late October when regional COVID-19 infection rates increased.
In-patient visitors will be allowed to visit based on updated guidelines. In-patients will make the determination who can visit them during their in-patient stay since they are limited to one visitor per day. At entry, all visitors will be asked questions about travel and exposure to COVID-19. They will also have their temperatures taken and will be expected to sanitize their hands and properly wear face masks at all times.
Hospital in-patients may have one designated visitor per day per patient. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life visitation and must be arranged with the nursing supervisor. No visitation is permitted for COVID-19 in-patients, COVID-19 patients under investigation or patients in quarantine. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life visitation and must also be arranged with the nursing supervisor.
Visiting hours are from 2 to 6 p.m. each day.
For Emergency Department patients, beginning Wednesday, only one support person will be able to accompany a patient in the Emergency Department. The support person will be asked to wait in the car if a COVID test is performed during intake, and they must remain in the patient’s treatment room for the entire visit.
Support persons must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, wear masks at all times, as well as practice social distancing and proper hand hygiene.
If an Emergency Department patient is admitted to the hospital, their support person may accompany them to their room if the transfer occurs during inpatient visiting hours. If they are admitted outside of visiting hours, the support person must return during visiting hours. Patients with a left ventricular assistive device, or LVAD, will be allowed to have a support person with them immediately upon arrival.
Any patient, no matter the hospital location or service, with an intellectual and/or developmental disability, or any patient with a cognitive impairment such as dementia, may designate two support persons to participate in their care. But only one support person at a time will be allowed at the bedside.
Overall, the general visitation guidelines that apply to all visitors who enter the medical center are as follows:
— Visitors must be 18 years of age or older.
— Visitors must enter and exit through the Rotunda entrance — the circular building between the medical center and Samaritan Keep Home — except for obstetrics visitors, who need to use the Center for Women and Children entrance.
— Visitors will be asked to visibly wear the visitor ID name tag provided at entry.
— Visitors will be provided with face masks upon entry to the facility and must wear the masks at all times while inside the facility. If a visitor refuses to wear a mask, they will be asked to leave the facility.
— Visitors should wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before and after entering a patient’s room.
— Visitors must stay in the patient’s room, or designated area identified by staff, unless directed by staff to leave the room during a procedure.
— Visitors may not roam hallways, enter the cafeteria or any other location.
— Visitors cannot accompany patients to tests outside of their rooms.
— Visitors should do their best to stay at least six feet away from others while in the facility.
— Visitors should self-screen for contagious diseases before arriving and before accessing patient care areas.
The hospital asks that you please not visit if you are ill. If you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 14 days, please do not visit the hospital.
Visitors are required to comply with screening checkpoint procedures. If you are unable to comply, you will not be permitted an in-person visit in the hospital.
If you cannot visit, you may contact your loved one over the phone or through a scheduled video call. The patient’s care team can help set up the video call if the patient needs help, according to the hospital. Samaritan encourages all patients to continue calling its COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-755-3100 if they have questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus or think they may have symptoms.
To see Samaritan’s complete visitation guidelines, visit samaritanhealth.com/samaritan-medical-center-begins-visitor-restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.