WATERTOWN — Effective Wednesday, Samaritan Medical Center will now allow one adult support person with each Emergency Department patient.
Each patient that presents to the Samaritan Emergency Department will be triaged and their one adult support person will be screened, provided a clean face mask, educated about hand washing and logged into Samaritan’s system for tracking purposes. All support people must be over the age of 18, remain in the patient’s room at all times and must stay for the duration of the ED visit.
All support persons will be issued a visitor badge and must wear it visibly at all times. If a support person does not follow all guidelines, they will be asked to leave the facility.
According to a release from Samaritan, if a support person has traveled to any region listed on the state Department of Health’s travel advisory or has any COVID symptoms, they will not be able to enter the facility. If an ED patient presents with any COVID symptoms, he or she must receive a negative COVID-19 test result before a support person is allowed in the department with them. COVID positive patients are not able to have a support person with them in the ED.
Support persons are encouraged to park in the hospital’s parking garage and enter through the walk-in ED entrance only.
If an ED patient is admitted to the hospital for any reason, all normal visitation protocols will take effect. Visitation for hospital inpatients is each day from 2 to 6 p.m. only, and visitors must use the Rotunda entrance between the hospital and Samaritan Keep Home. This visitor entrance will be changing soon as Samaritan prepares for winter weather.
“We want to remind community members not to delay treatment, which we have witnessed due to COVID-19,” the release states. “There are people coming to the ED that have waited too long for care and their symptoms are worse. Don’t delay your care. Our facilities are safe, clean and our staff are highly trained.”
