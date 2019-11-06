WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center will celebrate its 14 newest doctors who joined the medical staff this year beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with a formal program starting at 7 p.m., at Samaritan Summit Village, 22691 Campus Dr.
Those interested in the event can call or email Leslie DiStefano at (315) 785-4504 or ldistefano@shsny.com for more information.
