WATERTOWN — The local community will come together once again for the 11th annual Shine a Light on Lung Cancer event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Samaritan Medical Center’s Walker Center for Cancer Care, 830 Washington St.
Samaritan will join an anticipated 200 cities where Shine a Light events will be taking place in health care facilities in November during Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
Joni Pitcher, director of Oncology Services, and Dr. Vivian Keenan, pulmonary and critical care physician, will speak at the event.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, taking more lives annually than breast, prostate and colon cancers combined, so a moment of silence for those lost to lung cancer will be observed during the event. Tours of the Walker Center for Cancer Care will be offered, and light refreshments will be provided for guests.
