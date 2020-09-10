WATERTOWN — Still trying to cope with the economic fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Samaritan Health announced Thursday that 51 employees will be laid off, effective immediately. Additionally, 44 open positions will not be filled, resulting in a total of 95 impacted positions.
According to Leslie DiStefano, director of communication and public relations for Samaritan, those 44 positions were management positions. Samaritan determined the work could be absorbed into other roles in the organization. Twenty-one other employees placed on furlough in April will have their furloughs extended indefinitely. According to a release from the hospital, Samaritan aims to call these employees back to work when patient volume and operations stabilize.
“Prior to 2020, Samaritan experienced a decade of uninterrupted growth in revenue and services,” Tom Carman, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “...the drastic negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patient volumes and revenue has necessitated the difficult measures we’re taking to ensure the continued financial viability of our healthcare system.”
According to the release, the hospital is still hiring for a number of critical positions and many of the impacted employees will have the opportunity to apply for these 200 open positions. Samaritan’s human resources team will be working with those employees to help fill these roles.
If a different position within the healthcare system is not possible, human resources will coordinate with the state Department of Labor to provide outplacement assistance. Staff members impacted who do not find another position within the organization will be offered a severance package based on their years of service.
The positions affected span several departments, from nursing to senior leadership.
The staffing changes will result in a $5 million cost reduction from salaries for the healthcare system, which faces an anticipated $10 million revenue shortfall for the year. The shortfall is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in patient volumes dropping by as much as 40% at certain points throughout the year, higher costs for PPE and testing, among other unanticipated expenses.
In addition, federal CARES Act relief provided to Samaritan was much less than expected, according to Samaritan, as the organization missed out on the initial round of rural funding, and proportionately far less than others in the region. Samaritan also did not receive Paycheck Protection Program funds due to being designated an urban area and employing more than 500 people.
“Healthcare systems everywhere are facing the same financial constraints driven primarily by fewer patients,” Mr. Carman said. “We recognize the important role Samaritan plays as the largest private employer in the community, with more than 2,300 full-time employees, and it’s our intention to place the interests of our patients and our broad employee base first as we continue to weather this challenge.”
The following measures have been implemented to help stabilize the financial burden Samaritan faces, gain operational efficiency and adhere to COVID-19 restrictions:
— The Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program and Adult Day Health Care remain temporarily suspended until spacing regulations and other COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
— Samaritan’s Transportation Department will be eliminated. Samaritan will engage local, third-party vendors to transport long-term care residents for medical care off-site.
— The consolidation of the Sackets Harbor, Lacona and Cape Vincent clinics into other existing larger clinics will remain intact until the end of the year, when that measure will be reassessed. LeRay Family Health Center has re-opened and providers are seeing patients in their existing space, though radiology services at this location will cease.
— LeRay Urgent Care will permanently close effective Sunday, Sept. 13, but all providers and staff will be relocated to other primary care locations, where Samaritan will offer more same-day appointments and will accept more new patients, including at the LeRay Family Health Center located in the same building.
— Lab draw stations at the Washington Summit and North Country Neurology practice will remain closed. Patients can access these services at other community-based locations.
Many of the cost-saving measures initiated in April will also continue, including:
— The 15% pay cut for all senior management positions
— Deferment of all merit increases for management staff
— Suspending new capital construction projects that are not revenue-generating and limiting capital purchases to emergency projects or supplies
“We have long believed employees to be our strongest asset,” Mr. Carman said. “These decisions were not made lightly, and all measures taken reflect our best efforts to sustain the viability of this important healthcare system for years to come.
“Our commitment to patient care has not wavered and we look forward to the day when the national and local economic situation allows us to resume our full, comprehensive slate of quality services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.