WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center announced plans Tuesday to open a new specialty practice, Samaritan Orthopedics, on Jan. 4. The practice will be located in the Washington Summit complex at 22567 Summit Drive, Building II.
The practice will be led by Dr. Scott W. Mollison, who joined Samaritan Medical Center in 2018. Specializing and fellowship-trained in sports medicine and upper extremity procedures, including shoulder replacements and trauma, Dr. Mollison is certified by the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada and has completed the first of two steps required for American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery certification.
Samaritan is actively recruiting new orthopedic surgeons to join the practice.
“Over the past few years, there has been an outward migration of orthopedic patients who seek services in the Syracuse area rather than locally,” said Thomas H. Carman, president and chief executive officer at Samaritan, in a statement. “We’re pleased to continue offering these services to the North Country under the Samaritan umbrella, keeping orthopedic care accessible and convenient right here in Watertown.”
Samaritan Orthopedics joins Samaritan’s existing specialty practices, including Samaritan Dermatology, Ear, Nose and Throat, Gastroenterology, General and Vascular Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Urology and Wound Care, to provide north country residents access to specialty care and highly trained providers close to home. Currently, Samaritan handles 917 surgical orthopedics cases per year, according Mr. Carman.
“We hope to continue to grow so fewer patients have to travel out of the area,” Mr. Carman added. “We have a full spectrum of services available to our orthopedic patients, including a pre-surgical joint camp workshop for patients who need knee or hip surgery, a dedicated unit in the hospital for post-surgical care, outpatient physical therapy services and experienced staff to help patients throughout the entire journey.
“We are excited about this expansion of our specialty services and to continue working with local private practices, like the North Country Orthopaedic Group, to serve the best interests of our patients and provide the most comprehensive care possible,” he said.
Dr. Mollison is currently accepting new patients.
Patients can reach the new location by calling 315-779-6784. To find out more about the services Samaritan Orthopedics will provide, visit www.samaritanhealth.com/orthopedics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.