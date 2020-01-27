WATERTOWN — Beginning Wednesday, Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Department will undergo renovations to the waiting room intake and triage check-in areas to improve privacy for patients and better accommodate the more than 48,000 patients who seek treatment there each year.
The renovated space will include private intake areas with doors for patient privacy, updated fixtures, a new security station, and an improved waiting area for patients and their families.
The 10-year-old space will be receiving some largely unnoticeable improvements, as well, in the form of an updated heating and cooling system and the addition of negative pressure, which can be used to mitigate the risk of infections from going any further if there’s a prevention issue of some kind by keeping air from escaping the room.
“It’s a major upgrade, but it’s the pieces you wouldn’t see visually that are really, really important from an infection prevention standpoint,” said Leslie DiStefano, director of communication and public relations for Samaritan.
The construction period for the project is expected to last for about four months, during which time a new, temporary traffic pattern will be in place to redirect patients. Through the entire process, the ED will continue to provide the same level of care for all emergency conditions.
Though not a huge space, the waiting area is the space that gets used the most often due to it being the entrance to the ED. According to Ms. DiStefano, the price tag associated with the renovation is $300,000.
Beginning Wednesday, all walk-ins and their families should enter through the hospital’s main entrance or the door next to the ED’s current entrance, a path that will lead to the main lobby, where initial intake and triage will be performed until construction is completed.
“When we overtake this Wednesday morning, literally the construction will shut this (emergency room) door down with a barricaded fence and we have furniture to haul out and then they will start to go from there,” she said. “You really have to make this inoperable before you can move in.”
After being checked in, patients will be escorted behind the lobby’s central desk, down the hall, past the gift shop and into the back entrance to the ED.
The construction will in no way impact emergency responders or ambulances, and the needle or sharps repository the hospital has made available to the public will also be moved to the main lobby during the construction period.
“We’ll be moving that into this area because that’s highly used by community members to get rid of their sharps, so we’d like to tell people it will still be in this area and available for community use,” Ms. DiStefano said.
According to Ms. DiStefano, in order to minimize confusion, signage will be abundant during construction to direct patients to the appropriate entrance.
For all maternity-related needs, Samaritan asks patients to use the dedicated Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children at the Samaritan entrance off Sherman Street.
According to Ms. DiStefano, the construction is not part of any long-term renovation plans.
Though some initial confusion with the new, temporary entrance is to be expected, Samaritan is confident the construction will benefit patients in the long run.
“The desks in the intake area right now, they’re all open. They’re going to become closed which will allow for a lot more privacy, which is really important,” Ms. DiStefano said. “It’s important to patients, it’s important to us and it just really needs to be more private so when you come in and you have an issue, you’re not gonna be in the middle of everyone, you can talk about what’s going on and feel comfortable that your information is staying pretty secure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.