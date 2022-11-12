WATERTOWN — Samaritan Home Health in February launched its telehealth Hospital Re-admissions Reduction Program and officials say they’ve seen rousing success among participants this year.
The program is for people with congestive heart failure (CHF) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and aims to reduce readmission within 30 days of discharge from the hospital by providing at-home care for participants.
“Patients who have been discharged from the hospital, or who have been referred by their physician, and are eligible for our Home Health services, benefit from this program,” said Stephanie Parks, Samaritan Home Health’s director of patient services.
Lee Filkins, whose wife Kim has congestive heart failure, called the program “very helpful” for what it has done for him as caretaker for his wife and said “the community should really know” what the program is and what it does for patients.
Mr. Filkins said that the program “took the stress off” and let him focus on taking care of his wife without worrying about trying to get her to the hospital for a checkup. Samaritan sends an occupational therapist, physical therapist and nurse on alternating days to his house to keep his wife from having to be readmitted to the hospital.
“They give us equipment to monitor her. They gave me a little computer and I plug all them in and that goes directly to them,” Mr. Filkins said. “If I put a vital in and it’s in the green, we just keep on doing what we’re doing. If it’s in the yellow, then we should call the doctor and they might make an adjustment, and if it’s in the red, then usually we’re getting phone calls from them and they’ll come out here and assess, because they’re authorized to give her a medication or draw blood to fix the problem without her going into the hospital.”
Mr. Filkins said that his wife had an episode recently that would have normally sent her to the hospital, but he called the hospital and someone came to check on them within 30 minutes. They gave his wife medicine after double-checking her vitals and confirming what he had sent in, and it “turned her around and she’s still here” at home.
Part of the program’s 92% success rate with its 50 participants is because of that immediate feedback patients get from the hospital during vital checks. If anything is outside normal ranges for the patient, home health staff reach out immediately to provide approved, necessary interventions to get the patient back into normal ranges.
“I give them 100%,” Mr. Filkins said. “For me, it’s all paid for by Medicare, it doesn’t cost me anything, and it keeps her out of the hospital.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.