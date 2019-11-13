WATERTOWN — In an effort to provide more access to services than ever before, Samaritan Medical Center is opening a new Women’s Wellness and Breast Care location in the Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza, 1575 Washington St.
While the new $12 million location won’t open until Nov. 25, Samaritan hosted a ribbon-cutting and open-house event from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday for patients, both new and returning, to come in and take a look around after hearing remarks from stakeholders.
“I’m so proud that despite the ever-increasing obstacles and challenges healthcare delivery faces each day, Samaritan Medical Center continues to assess our community’s needs and desires and strives to provide for them,” said Dr. Jan K. Turcotte, chair of the Samaritan Medical Center Board.
All providers and team members will be moving to the new location and will be providing care in the new, larger space. The existing office will be merging with the other women’s health facility, A Woman’s Perspective and Washington Summit Imaging and Lab Center.
Combining many services to make the most of a patient’s appointment, the new location is unlike anything else in this area, according to a release from Samaritan.
“This beautiful new facility offers so many different things, comfort, dignity, privacy, respect and convenience that every woman deserves when they walk through the doors to receive care, whether it be for obstetric care, gynecologic care, breast care — this will certainly meet their needs,” Dr. Jonathan R. Oliva, OB/GYN said. “It’s humbling to know how much will take place within these walls.”
After its official opening, the new Women’s Wellness and Breast Care office will offer the following services:
• Obstetric care for all pregnancy needs, including high-risk pregnancy care
• Gynecology services, including annual exams, fertility, robotics and surgical procedures
• Full breast imaging services, including ultrasounds, dense breast imaging, mammography and stereotactic
• On-site radiologist and breast surgeon
• 3D/4D ultrasound services
• Bone density scanning
• Lab and x-ray services
• Genetic cancer screening services through Samaritan’s partner, Cancer IQ
Following the opening, Woman to Woman, A Women’s Perspective OB/GYN and Summit Lab and Imaging Center will close at their current locations, all becoming part of the new Women’s Wellness and Breast Care location.
The last to give a speech at the ceremony, Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. expressed his sincere gratitude to Samaritan.
“Really I came here for one reason and that is to say thank you,” he said. “Thank you on behalf of all our citizens for everything you do to make our community better. Samaritan is a tremendous asset to our community, no one will argue with that.”
