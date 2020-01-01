WATERTOWN — In the past few months, Samaritan Medical Center has welcomed eight new physicians to the hospital’s medical staff.
Nathanial R. Miletta, MD, and Casey M. Chern, MD, joined the Samaritan Dermatology office at its new location in the Samaritan Medical Office Building, 826 Washington St. Within the same building, Sara L. Cederstrand, MD, joined the Samaritan General Surgery and Vascular Surgery practice.
Agnieszka K. Dombrowska, DO, joined Samaritan’s Department of Surgery, serving as the hospital’s breast surgeon at the new Women’s Wellness and Breast Care location in the Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza, 1575 Washington St.
Samaritan’s newest family practice physician, John Jr. Burnett, DO, provides primary services at the LeRay Family Health Center, 26908 Independence Way, Suite 101, Evans Mills.
Anita N. Lwanga, MD; Gillian V. Kupakuwana-Suk, MD; and Dmitry A. Drozhzhin, DO, are new hospitalists with the Apogee Physicians Hospitalist Group and will be caring for inpatients at Samaritan Medical Center’s main campus, 830 Washington St.
