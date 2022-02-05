WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health recently announced that Patrick W. Calli has been selected as its next vice president of Long-Term Care, taking the place of Barbara Morrow, who retired from that post and as chief compliance officer in January after 20 years of service.
This position is responsible for oversight of all the Long-Term Care services including Samaritan Keep Home and Samaritan Summit Village. Bringing nearly a decade of experience to the role, Mr. Calli is responsible for the executive management team at each organization as well as the strategic direction, clinical and financial performance and organizational development.
“We are pleased to welcome Patrick to Samaritan’s administration and senior leadership team,” Thomas H. Carman, president and CEO of Samaritan Medical Center, said in a statement. “His impressive resume with significant experience in long-term care will benefit the residents and staff at Samaritan Keep Home and Samaritan Summit Village. We look forward to his guidance and insight as we continue to foster long-term care communities that value independence, comfort, companionship and safe, quality care.”
Mr. Calli comes to Samaritan from the Upstate Services Group organization, where he was administrator of the Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Syracuse, for the past year. Mr. Calli was previously administrator of the Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Binghamton, which has a specialized pulmonary rehabilitation and ventilator unit as well as an outpatient dialysis center. He also spent nearly six years as administrator of the Central Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse.
He has more prior experience at long-term care facilities in Little Falls and the Utica area.
Mr. Calli has a Master of Science in health administration from Regis College in Massachusetts and a Bachelor of Science from Union College in Schenectady. He is a New York state licensed nursing home administrator, a board member of the Healthcare Management Association of Central New York, and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, American Health Care Association and other associations.
“Aligning myself with an organization such as Samaritan Health which is patient-centric and community-focused is an opportunity that I truly welcome,” Mr. Calli said in a statement. “I am looking forward to continuing Samaritan’s tradition of providing quality and compassionate care in an environment where the residents are at the forefront. … I am eager to work with the residents and their families to meet their needs and create the home-like environment they deserve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.