WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center took its computer system offline Saturday after identifying a potential security incident, which it immediately began investigating.
Samaritan, with the assistance of computer forensic professionals, is currently working to restore the system. In the meantime, telephone and fax lines are still working and patient communication is still active.
With protocols in place to handle scenarios such as this, according to a release from Samaritan, the hospital is able to continue providing care to its patients. In accordance with those protocols, and in an abundance of caution, Samaritan is rescheduling some non-urgent patient procedures and appointments due to the outage.
While a full investigation into the potential security incident is ongoing, there is currently no indication that any patient or employee information was involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.