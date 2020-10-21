WATERLOO — In 2013, with kidney function rapidly plummeting, then-23-year-old Nicholas T. Thompson underwent a kidney transplant after his former teacher, Jennifer L. Berie, a Spanish teacher at Sackets Harbor Central School, donated one of her kidneys to him upon finding out she was a match.
Mr. Thompson, now 30, an estimator for Vance Metal Fabricators in Geneva, was diagnosed with kidney reflux when he was 6 years old. Two years before his initial transplant, he noticed something wasn’t right, and when he went to the doctor, he found out he had renal immune-complex disease, an auto-immune disease that rapidly deteriorates the kidneys.
His mother, Tina M. Thompson, wanted to donate a kidney to her son, but found out she had a low-functioning kidney. Mr. Thompson’s older sister had health problems, and his younger siblings were too young to be organ donors at the time.
Now, about seven years later, Mr. Thompson’s body is rejecting the donated kidney from Mrs. Berie. He found out last Thanksgiving that he’ll need another kidney transplant in the near future. To top it all off, he’s also dealing with heart problems.
His journey has led him to start his own business that brings awareness to organ transplantation and healing through fly fishing.
“It’s not an ideal situation, I have an aortic aneurysm that has to get fixed and I’m also having a valve replaced. I told my doctor that I was not having another transplant until that got fixed and they agreed just because heart surgery is very rough on a transplant,” he said. “I had heart surgery when I was 25 with my transplanted kidney that’s been functioning from Jen; it’s quite difficult for transplanted organs.”
Unfortunately, if Mr. Thompson were to have heart surgery now, it would wipe out the rest of his transplanted kidney, so he will be on dialysis before his heart surgery.
Currently, Mr. Thompson has three kidneys. He explained that when the original two fail, they’re not taken out of the body if they’re not causing issues, instead being added to. His next transplant will mark his fourth kidney.
“You don’t want to necessarily go through that again, but for different, I think, reasons than some people might think, I didn’t feel seven years was enough for what Jen went through,” he said. “Obviously, donors have to go through a significant amount and I felt like there could have been something more I could have done on my end to make that kidney last longer.”
Currently on the list for another transplant, Mr. Thompson said the problem he encountered amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is the pushing back of tests to gain clearance for surgery. He said he could have gone on dialysis in September if he wanted to, but instead opted to hold out as long as he could.
Not known to be a “whiny” person, Mr. Thompson said being sick isn’t what bothers him, rather the mental aspect of everything — knowing someone else has to go through so much for him to be able to continue to live — is the toughest part.
“That’s a lot of guilt,” he said. “I don’t mind that I’m gonna feel sick for a while or anything like that. The problem is that you depend on somebody else to live and having to look Jen in the face, I felt like a huge burden to her, to my family — that was a really tough time.”
Mr. Thompson currently resides in Waterloo with his wife, Nicole, and their 3-year-old son, Henry. The family is planning a November move to be closer to Rochester, where Mrs. Thompson works and Mr. Thompson will receive his medical treatments.
Thinking of the impending heart surgery and transplant, Mr. Thompson said he’s hoping to get everything taken care of so life can start moving again.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say it hangs over your head because it almost puts things on hold,” he said. “I think most people in these situations would give up anything to just have their health back.”
A naturally private person, for many years, Mr. Thompson didn’t like sharing his story or need for a kidney donor, choosing to keep things to himself. Now, he’s stepped out of his comfort zone and started a new company with a mission to bring healing to the waiting, appreciation to the donors and awareness to organ transplantation through fly fishing: Saved By the Fly.
With the motto “Fishing On Donated Time,” Saved By the Fly was born out of the need to be proactive after feelings of being alone and like a burden following the news of the transplant failure.
In Mr. Thompson’s experience, fly fishing has been a therapeutic activity, allowing him to get out of his head for a while. It’s also an activity he can share with his son.
“He’ll go on in the creek with me sometimes, (or) sometimes he’ll just bring trucks to play with, but he’ll stand there with me and we’ll do some fly fishing,” Mr. Thompson said. “He likes to cast in the backyard too. One thousand percent I hope it’s something that he and I can enjoy together for a long time.”
As the inaugural batch of merchandise for Saved By the Fly, Mr. Thompson had 80 T-shirts printed with the company’s logo on them, with a portion of all proceeds to be donated to the National Kidney Foundation. He said within 24 hours, almost all of the shirts were sold. From the sale of the first batch of shirts, Mr. Thompson donated $200 to the National Kidney Foundation on Oct. 7.
“The big picture is anything that we can, we’re donating,” Mr. Thompson said. “This time it’s the National Kidney Foundation, the next time we might pick a different one within the transplant community.”
The remainder of the T-shirt proceeds were used to buy fly fishing equipment that will either be donated to post-transplant donors or current transplant patients, with Mr. Thompson’s hope that they too can find the same solace he has through this activity.
While Saved By the Fly’s website is currently under construction, Mr. Thompson regularly posts on the company’s Instagram account, @saved_by_the_fly.
“I never used to do social media, I had it but I never posted anything,” Mr. Thompson said. “Now that I have, I’ve had tons of people reach out, especially other transplant patients who have gone through this either reach out and talk about how they also do fly fishing, or I’ve met a lot of people who also do something similar as far as giving back.”
Mr. Thompson has also spoken with other companies about possibly being able to pass along discounts to people for fly fishing equipment, trying to make things more affordable or for some, have no cost associated with the equipment. He hopes that by helping people with the cost of equipment, once they get out to fly fish, it will provide them the same amount of healing as it has for him.
“Starting this business and fly fishing, it makes me feel better,” he said. “I almost feel selfish because I feel like it helps me out more than maybe what I’m doing, but obviously I’m not the only person who feels like that, so if I can do something that helps somebody out — I never will or have ever been able to repay Jen or any donor future wise, so I’m just trying to pay it forward.”
