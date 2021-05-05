LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System’s nursing home partially reopened to visitors on Wednesday after a non-COVID related closure on April 27.
Family members of residents were sent a “blast” from the facility administration on Tuesday evening informing them that visitors to residents on the second, third and fourth floors would be allowed again on Wednesday.
The first floor, where the initial case of scabies was discovered in a new patient, remains closed to visitors but is targeted for reopening Friday as long as no more people test positive for scabies.
“The number of those who have turned up positive remains 15 and everyone has been prophylactically treated,” said Health Center Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer, “When you have an outbreak, it’s important that you treat not only those who are showing signs but also those who may have come into contact with those folks. So now, we are coming to a period of time without any additional positives.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, it can take four to six weeks for symptoms of scabies to appear in an infected person but the blanket treatment across all residents and staff — whether for prevention or cure — made it possible to open in just a week, Mr. Cayer said.
“We were by the book with our approach to handle this and we consulted with the regional epidemiologist to review our road map, just to make sure. No stone was left un-turned on this.”
Deep cleaning throughout the facility, which Mr. Cayer said primarily involves soft items like linens, furniture and clothing, requires the use of hot temperatures to ensure none of the skin mites that cause the contagious disease remain, was instrumental in the quick reopening although scabies is not related to “cleanliness” as can be the discussion on social media.
“That’s why after consulting with our medical director, we got the thumbs-up to move forward (with visitations),” Mr. Cayer said, crediting team work between the nursing service, the environmental service staff, facilities, the infection prevention team, nursing leadership and the medical director.
“The teamwork was phenomenal because we had a goal to get to a place where we could reopen by Mother’s Day.” he said. “That was important to us because last year on Mother’s Day we were closed because of the pandemic.”
A scabies outbreak on the first floor of the residential facility caused the closure after it had reopened to visitors from the year-long COVID-19 closure on March 22.
Mr. Cayer said anyone who is experiencing a rash that may have had contact with someone with the scabies skin mites should contact their regular physician.
