Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer during a December visit to a Lewis County health clinic. He announced Wednesday that a new rule regarding how hospitals are reimbursed through Medicare payments has been finalized, bringing millions of additional dollars annually to several north country hospitals. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Wednesday that a new rule regarding how hospitals are reimbursed through Medicare payments has been finalized, bringing millions of additional dollars annually to several north country hospitals.

Schumer, D-N.Y., who has pushed the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services for years for changes in the Medicare Wage Index, said in a statement that correcting what he described as “unfairly low” Medicare payments will lead to improvements in health care for all families and communities in upstate New York.

