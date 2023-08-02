WATERTOWN — Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Wednesday that a new rule regarding how hospitals are reimbursed through Medicare payments has been finalized, bringing millions of additional dollars annually to several north country hospitals.
Schumer, D-N.Y., who has pushed the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services for years for changes in the Medicare Wage Index, said in a statement that correcting what he described as “unfairly low” Medicare payments will lead to improvements in health care for all families and communities in upstate New York.
“This is one of the biggest shots in the arm for federal funding Upstate (New York) hospitals have seen in decades,” the senator said in the statement. “This will be a monumental boost to healthcare for our families and to help our healthcare providers fix budget shortfalls, address doctor and nurse shortages and so much more.”
Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center will see the largest increase in Medicare Wage Index payments in the area, $7.5 million annually, followed by Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg at $7.2 million, Canton-Potsdam Hospital at $5.5 million and Massena Hospital at $1.5 million.
Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake is expected to realize $4.9 million in additional annual payments, while the University of Vermont Health Network-Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone will see $4.3 million in extra payments. UVHN-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh will receive $10.8 million.
The change in the reimbursement formula does not impact all hospitals in the area or state, just those that have been under-reimbursed because of the Medicare Wage Index calculations. The index rate is used to determine how much money the federal government pays hospitals for labor costs when they treat Medicare patients.
Each metropolitan area is assigned a rate that dictates whether they receive more or less than the national average for health care labor costs, However, according to Schumer, hospitals in upstate New York had historically received less than the true cost of providing healthcare for the areas they served. Under the finalized rule, hospitals across the upstate area in total will receive an estimated $967 million in increased funding, the senator said.
“Years from now, we will look back at today as a pivotal moment for our Upstate New York hospitals,” Schumer said. “From Albany to Buffalo, and Binghamton to Watertown, hospitals big and small, in rural and urban areas, will finally get the support and full reimbursements they have long deserved and have been denied for too long.”
Schumer announced in May that the proposed reimbursement change had been included in CMS’s FY24 Inpatient Prospective Payment System and that he expect at that time that would be finalized in August. Because this is an internal rule change for CMS, no congressional action is needed.
