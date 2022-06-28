WATERTOWN — With insulin costs rising across the country, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer endorsed a new bipartisan plan to massively cut insulin costs Tuesday afternoon during a press conference at the North Country Family Health Center.
Sen. Schumer, D-N.Y., said he will commit to bringing the plan to a vote on the Senate floor and will explain to legislators how New York families are struggling with rising costs. The plan, he said, will enact common-sense reforms to lower out-of-pocket costs and save lives.
More than 1.7 million New Yorkers have diabetes, with an estimated 45,000 in the north country alone.
Sen. Schumer was joined Tuesday by north country residents living with diabetes, North Country Family Health Center staff and medical providers, and local elected officials.
“It’s great to be here, and we’re here for a simple reason,” Sen. Schumer said as he lifted a small bottle of insulin outside the health center, 238 Arsenal St. “This little bottle is a lifesaver. So many people here in the north country, in Jefferson County, the city of Watertown, and throughout New York and America depend on this bottle. The trouble is it has become so expensive that 1 in 4 people on insulin can’t afford it anymore.”
He noted that insulin users may not take full doses, wanting to stretch it as long as possible because of its cost, which is unhealthy. The costs can often be around $600 per month for insulin alone and $1,000 a month between the insulin and other materials and devices needed to administer the insulin so blood sugar levels are regulated.
According to Sen. Schumer’s office, payers incur more than $15 billion a year in direct medical expenses from diabetes in New York, and another $6 billion in costs due to lost productivity.
The Improving Needed Safeguards for Users of Lifesaving Insulin Now (INSULIN) Act would both cap the cost of insulin at $35 per prescription per month, while also limiting drug manufacturers’ ability to arbitrarily raise the price of these drugs.
The INSULIN ACT would limit out-of-pocket costs for patients with diabetes by ensuring that private health plans must waive any deductible and limit cost-sharing to no more than $35 per month, for at least one insulin of each type and dosage form.
The measure would encourage insulin manufacturers to reduce their list prices by ensuring that insurance plans and prescription drug middlemen cannot collect rebates — which drive up drug costs for consumers at the point of sale — on insulins that keep their prices in check. It would also make insulins eligible for cost-sharing protections, including waiver of any applicable deductible and limiting copays or coinsurance to no more than $35 per month, and would prohibit insurers from limiting access to insulin.
“Over 45,000 people in the north country have diabetes, and many of them need insulin. And many others even who don’t need it have a family member who does, so this innocent bottle which is a lifesaver is also a crisis because the cost is so high,” Sen. Schumer said. “What good is having these lifesaving medications if people can’t afford them? What good is it if you have these lifesaving medications and people have to say, ‘Well, I either can pay my rent or get my medicine.’ And that’s what’s happening.”
Diabetes is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, at number eight. It claimed over 100,000 lives in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s also the most expensive chronic condition in the nation, costing a total of $327 billion per year. According to the American Diabetes Association, people with diabetes account for $1 of every $4 spent on health care in the U.S. The Health Care Cost Institute estimated that the average price for a 40-day supply of insulin increased from $344 to $666 in just four years. Between 2012 and 2016, the cost of an insulin prescription in New York nearly doubled to around $690.
Dozens were in attendance Tuesday afternoon, including Ray Babowicz, director of communications, government relations and marketing at the Community Health Center of the North Country; Michelle Graham, senior director of health and wellness for the Watertown Family YMCA; and Watertown City Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey. Sen. Schumer also met with local residents living with diabetes, including 7-year-old Alexandria Bay resident Grace A. Wills, who attended the conference with her mother Emily S. Wills.
“This legislation would help so many families,” Mrs. Wills said. “The cost is so high. It may not affect us right now based on our health insurance, but this is a lifelong disease that she will have forever, so to not have to worry about that, I think that would be amazing.”
Grace was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 4 years old, having just started pre-K. She said it was pretty cool to be part of Tuesday’s event.
“The initial diagnosis, it’s so scary when you’re first told, you don’t know anything about Type 1 diabetes and then you’re kind of hit with it at the hospital,” Mrs. Wills said. “And then you come to realize how much it costs — insulin, your pump, the lifesaving glucagon that you have to carry everywhere you go, even down to the food, the healthy diet and everything — it’s a lot of money. So to be able to at least lower the costs on insulin, that would be amazing, because that’s the No. 1. She can’t live without it. If there’s no insulin, her blood sugar would skyrocket.”
According to the senator’s office, 37.3 million Americans, or 11.3% of the population, had diabetes in 2019. Nearly 1.9 million Americans have Type 1 diabetes, including about 244,000 children and adolescents.
“It’s already tragic for children to be diagnosed with diabetes, let alone to have to worry about the cost to treat the condition, so any steps that can be taken to reduce distress and barriers to parents, so all children were to be safely treated, is really important and appreciated,” said Dr. Jana Shaw of the North Country Family Health Center.
Of the 37.3 million adults with diabetes, 28.7 million were diagnosed, and 8.5 million were undiagnosed; 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year.
The estimated percentage of north country adults at least 20 years old with diagnosed diabetes, according to the CDC, is 8,191 residents, or 10.1% of the population in Jefferson County; 2,435 residents, or 10% of the population in Lewis County; and 9,448 residents, or 9.9% of the population in St. Lawrence County.
“We’re proud to have Sen. Schumer here visiting North Country Family Health Center and appreciate his dedication to trying to make health care more affordable, including medications. And we as an agency have focused for the past 51 years on breaking down barriers to care and cost is one of those barriers,” said Joey M. Horton, CEO of the North Country Family Health Center. “We understand firsthand that when you break down those barriers, patients have better access to primary and preventative health care services and this legislation will improve access to insulin, an important medication.”
She noted that the health center is one of 69 community health centers in New York and the organization is proud to provide access to care regardless of ability to pay.
According to Sen. Schumer, diabetes groups across the country are supporting the new insulin bill that would ensure families don’t have to make the choice between paying bills or purchasing the vital medication.
“It’s not the patent costs. It’s simply that through all kinds of machinations, the drug companies and the middlemen have used the rebate system where they get the profits and people like Emily have to pay the high costs and that is not fair,” Sen. Schumer said.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Sen. Susan M. Collins, R-Maine, co-chair the Senate Diabetes Caucus and introduced the bill last week.
Sen. Schumer said he hopes to get it to the floor of the Senate in July.
