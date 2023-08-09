Schumer touts fentanyl bill in Plattsburgh

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer during a December visit to a Lewis County health clinic. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

PLATTSBURGH — Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer says new bipartisan legislation placed in the Senate’s National Defense Authorization Act will dramatically stop the flow of fentanyl into America and affected places like Clinton County if it becomes law.

The legislation, named the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, would allow President Joe Biden to place sanctions on China, Mexico or “any other relevant fentanyl supply chain hub” for their role in contributing to the nation’s fentanyl epidemic, while also declaring international fentanyl trafficking a national emergency.

