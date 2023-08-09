PLATTSBURGH — Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer says new bipartisan legislation placed in the Senate’s National Defense Authorization Act will dramatically stop the flow of fentanyl into America and affected places like Clinton County if it becomes law.
The legislation, named the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, would allow President Joe Biden to place sanctions on China, Mexico or “any other relevant fentanyl supply chain hub” for their role in contributing to the nation’s fentanyl epidemic, while also declaring international fentanyl trafficking a national emergency.
The bill was put forth by Schumer, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) and was recently approved by the Senate in its National Defense Bill.
It still faces approval by the House of Representatives before it can become law.
Schumer, speaking during a press conference at the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) in Plattsburgh Tuesday in which he was joined by CVPH staff, Plattsburgh City Police Chief Nathan “Bud” York, City Police Capt. Peter Mitchell and City of Plattsburgh Fire Chief Scott Lawliss, called on the House to approve the bill.
“It will save lives. It will save our employees, it will make life much easier for our law enforcement and our first responders and it will also reduce the great need that fentanyl has caused for treatment and other things,” he said. “Despite all the partisanship in Washington, which is so detrimental so often, this bill was broadly bipartisan. So that means it has a very, very good chance of becoming law. But we need to get it done. If the House heeds the call, we will fight this horrible crisis with the toughest thing we can do to a foreign country economically, which is tough economic sanctions.”
Essentially, the bill would address the source of the fentanyl and opioid crisis overseas before it ever reaches areas like the north country, Schumer said.
“In the past two years,” he said, “Clinton County has seen 29 deaths from opioid overdose — in a county like this, that’s a heck of a lot — 44 outpatient emergency department visits and 1,017 admissions to substance abuse disorder programs.”
He also highlighted a recent drug bust by the police department in May — of which $24,000 worth of illegal drugs and 2,500 bags of fentanyl were seized — as an example of the opioid crisis currently facing the county.
“Our law enforcement folks behind me do a great job once fentanyl gets across the border in Clinton County,” Schumer said, “but they can’t stop it, because it started somewhere else in China and in Mexico.”
Chief York touted the work his department has done to combat the opioid crisis.
“For you folks that don’t know, we have our own drug enforcement unit. We have two people that are working in that unit, but we also have two people from the New York State Police, the sheriff’s deputy, and we have Homeland Security from the federal government that are helping us,” he said. “So we’re working in concert, and we’re gonna start doing some stuff at the border as well. So that’s what the City of Plattsburgh is doing.”
Schumer added that to combat the flow of fentanyl, “it has to be an effort of the local government, the state government and the federal government.”
Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie also shared his support for Schumer’s efforts to pass the FEND Off Fentanyl Act.
“The primary root of crime in Clinton County evolves around our community’s addiction to cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Whether the crimes are petit larceny, assault, domestic violence, burglary, robbery or murder, the primary factor is generally drugs,” Wylie said in a press release.
“Every effort to stop the flow of cocaine, heroin or fentanyl into the North Country will assist in preventing crime here in Clinton County. We continue to see the uptick of narcotics cases within the County, including drug overdoses that involve fentanyl. The Clinton County District Attorney’s Office will continue to work with our local, state and federal agencies to assist fighting the ongoing war against the illegal possession and distribution of narcotics in Clinton County.”
Clinton County is not alone in the fight against opioids.
According to a press release from the senator’s office, in 2022, Franklin County also saw six deaths from opioid overdoses, six outpatient emergency department visits and 223 admissions to OASAS-certified substance abuse disorder treatment programs.
Michelle LeBeau, president and COO of CVPH, told the Press-Republican afterward that the hospital’s focus continues to be on taking good care of the community and raising awareness about the opioid crisis facing the North County, which the senator’s visit has done.
“And really recognizing the damage that fentanyl and these things do to our community,” she said. “One death is too many deaths.”
