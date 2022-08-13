Senior fair set for September

Members of the Caring Community Advocates senior fair planning committee meet with Oswego Speedway co-owner John Torrese to discuss plans for this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair. To be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Sept. 9 at the Oswego Speedway. The senior fair will be a drive though event and is free to attend. For more information contact Leanna Cleveland at 315-598-4715 ext. 1227, via email at lcleveland oco.org, or visit oco.com. Pictured from left are: Jennifer Rice of CenterWell Home Care, Kateri Spinella of Anthony House, co-owner of the Oswego Speedway John Torrese, OCO Coordinator of Community Health Leanna Cleveland, OCO Community Health Advocate Virginia Bough, and Sarah Askew with the NY Statewide Senior Action Council.

FULTON – The Oswego County Senior Fair will take place on Friday, Sept. 9, presented by the Caring Community Advocates.

“We are happy to be bringing the Senior Fair back this year,” said Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Coordinator of Community Health and Caring Community Advocates Member Leanna Cleveland. “The senior fair is a much anticipated and well attended event. Our older residents truly appreciate the opportunity to gather information on programs and services specifically for them. The Senior Fair is a way we can celebrate older persons in our community and are looking forward to welcoming them this year.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.