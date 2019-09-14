September’s “Learn and Lunch” at Bishop’s Commons explores hearing loss and what can be done

OSWEGO – Bishop’s Commons at St. Luke welcomes specialists from Oviat Hearing & Balance to their next “Learn and Lunch” event from noon-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Oviat Hearing & Balance specialists will share tips on how to address, treat, and care for yourself or a loved one who is experiencing hearing loss.
“Learn and Lunch” at Bishop’s Commons features a half hour educational program followed by a free lunch that includes soup, salad and dessert served in their grand dining room.
The “Learn and Lunch” is free of charge and open to the public. Because of the popularity of this program, those planning to attend should RSVP to Bishop’s Commons at 315-349-0799 by Monday, Sept. 23.
Bishop’s Commons is conveniently located at 4 Burkle St. in the city of Oswego and easily accessible to families and visitors. www.bcommon.com
The St. Luke Family of Caring is an affiliation of community-based, non-denominational, not-for-profit healthcare and residential service providers serving the greater-Oswego County area since 1975. Affiliates include St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence. Together they provide care and services to over 300 individuals daily in the community and on the healthcare campus in Oswego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.