WATERTOWN — Wildlife biologists killed another seven crows during their 10th and final crow hazing of the season on Tuesday night.
On Feb. 20, the biologists from Loomacres Wildlife Management, Warnersville, killed 18 crows with high-powered air rifles, marking the first time they used lethal means this winter.
Cody Baciuska, whose company handles crow hazing for the city, said some crows were roosting in trees on Tuesday night in the downtown area, near the Black River and around the old Mercy Hospital site on Massey Street, but in smaller groups than usual.
About 5,000 crows total were observed in the city on Tuesday night, he said.
He thinks it might be the last crow sighting of the season.
“I can’t believe they’ll be back because the weather is working in our favor,” he said.
The roost of crows shows up in late October and sticks around until sometime in March because they like the warmer temperatures in the city and the ambient light that protects them from their predators. After the season, they stay in fields in the country.
However, it was not a typical crow season, Mr. Baciuska said. The crows were more persistent than in previous years. He would not speculate why typical hazing did not work with the pesky birds this winter.
People are particularly irritated this winter by the sheer amount of droppings that the crows are leaving behind on buildings, sidewalks and cars. About an inch of crow droppings cover the entire playground at the Dulles State Office Building on Washington Street.
Other harassment methods used to disperse crows included pyrotechnics, lasers and other devices.
Last month, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith instructed Loomacres to use lethal means with the thought that killing a few birds would cause their counterparts to see dead birds on the ground and scare the remainder off.
After the mayor suggested killing some crows, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, came out to oppose shooting crows to scare off the remainder of the roost.
A PETA official warned not to count on getting rid of them. Crows like to be in urban settings, PETA said.
For years, thousands of crows have spent the night roosting in trees around the city. In 2016, 20 crows were killed by air rifles.
The other types of hazing includes the use of spotlights, specialized remote-controlled aircraft, playing distress calls, firing pyrotechnics and using hand-held lasers and paint ball markers.
City officials have been worried about the health risks of the crow droppings.
