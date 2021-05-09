SYRACUSE — People may be at a lost when Alzheimer’s disease first hits home, but there are places one can turn to for support.

“With a disease that there currently isn’t a treatment or cure, being equipped with education is a key resource,” said Katrina E. VanFleet, chief programs officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York chapter.

The chapter covers 14 counties, including those in the north country.

“We would encourage people to reach out to us,” Mrs. VanFleet said.

The organization could be especially beneficial after an early diagnosis.

“We offer a free service, called Care Consultation, where we can sit down with a caregiver and/or the person living with the disease and talk about their current journey with the disease, the next step, resources and education,” Mrs. VanFleet said.

The CNY chapter also hosts virtual Alzheimer’s Community Forums, seeking insights and perspectives of community members about supporting a person living with dementia so that potential gaps and needs in the community can be identified. An online St. Lawrence County community forum is scheduled from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26. For more info, go to wdt.me/Alzforum.

“We have support groups for both caregivers as well as one for people living with the disease in the early stages,” Mrs. VanFleet said. “So, if someone just recently got diagnosed, that’s a real good opportunity for both the person living with the disease and their care partner to connect with others who are going through those similar changes. We find that’s real helpful for folks to connect and just making sure they’re not feeling isolated and alone because it’s a scary journey for folks.”

More people will be facing that journey.

“In 2020 in New York State, 410,000 individuals age 65 and older were living with Alzheimer’s disease,” Mrs. VanFleet said. “That number is expected to increase to more than 460,000 by 2025. And that’s just those 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s.”

With all the grim numbers associated with Alzheimer’s disease, Mrs. VanFleet does see some positives.

“One is that continuing through the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen the resiliency of caregivers really shine through over this last year,” she said. “Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s isn’t easy. It can be a real challenging and stressful at the same time. Add on that COVID-19 pandemic on top of that, and that’s a whole other layer of stress. Caregivers have been so resilient and creative during these times to make sure that they themselves and their loved ones are safely cared for.”

Approximately two-thirds of caregivers for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia patients are women, Mrs. VanFleet noted.

“But specifically, over one third of dementia caregivers are daughters,” she said.

The Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act has been introduced by Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) in the Senate and Reps. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.), Darin LaHood (R-Ill.), Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.). The bill seeks to address shortcomings in the way dementia care is delivered.

The CCAA would provide person-centered services, including the development of a dementia care plan, care coordination and navigation and caregiver education and support. The model would also ensure patients have access to an interdisciplinary team of providers with expertise in dementia care management, and reimburse providers through an incentive payment based on performance.

“The needs of someone with Alzheimer’s disease and their family members who are caring for them are unique and especially challenging. This bill takes a comprehensive approach in addressing these special health care needs. It creates a model for innovative planning, high standards of care and support for caregivers while reducing costs through better coordination,” Sen. Stabenow said in a news release.

The Alzheimer’s Association says that providing care for an individual living with dementia involves caregivers having to navigate health needs ranging from working with primary care doctors and specialists to medication management. In addition to having complex medical needs — the management of which is complicated by cognitive impairment — these individuals have non-medical needs, ranging from support with daily personal care to handling finances.

According to the association, health care costs associated with Alzheimer’s disease are projected to be $335 billion for this year.

“Certainly, the care can be so expensive, depending on the level of care someone needs and as the disease progresses, the level of care someone requires continues to increase, particularly in the later stages when both long-and-short-term memories are impacted,” Mrs. VanFleet said.

Other positives include some promising research that has been in the works, Mrs. VanFleet said.

The Alzheimer’s Association U.S. Study to Protect Brain Health Through Lifestyle Intervention to Reduce Risk (U.S. POINTER) is a two-year clinical trial to evaluate whether lifestyle interventions that simultaneously target many risk factors protect cognitive function in older adults who are at increased risk for cognitive decline. U.S. POINTER is the first such study to be conducted in a large group of Americans across the United States.

“Is a combination of things like eating well and exercising and staying mentally engaged and active — does a combination of those things reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease?” Mrs. VanFleet said.

A new drug in clinical trials, aducanumab, is also being studied. It’s manufactured by Biogen, Cambridge, Mass.

Reuters reported last month, “Aducanumab, which could become a blockbuster quickly, if approved, has faced a bumpy regulatory road, with outside experts to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voting against the treatment last year. The FDA is due to decide on the drug by June 7 ... Critics argue that more data is needed to show the effectiveness of the drug but those in favor of an approval have pointed to the large unmet medical need for Alzheimer’s disease.”

“We’re making progress in the field and it’s exciting to see,” Mrs. VanFleet said. “Hopefully, we’ll see some really big movement in the next couple of years.”