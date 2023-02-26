Sign up for virtual caregiver classes

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) launches its 2023 “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” educational series on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is designed to provide individuals with the tools they need to take care of themselves while they care for family members. The program helps caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

