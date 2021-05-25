Six-week ‘Powerful Tools for Caregivers’ course launches June 1

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging and Oswego Health will host a second session of “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” beginning Tuesday, June 1.
The evidence-based course is a series of classes designed to help caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or relative. The six-week course teaches caregivers skills that address challenges such as stress management, handling one’s emotions, positive self-talk, communication, holding family meetings and transitions.
The course is currently held virtually via Zoom and participants must be able to attend all six classes. Classes will begin on Tuesday, June 1 and continue every Tuesday until July 6.
Space is limited. To reserve a spot, contact Elizabeth at the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3570.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.