MASSENA — Some veterans who have received notification about the Department of Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) moving from Massena to Potsdam aren’t happy with the news.
The clinic is currently located at the St. Lawrence Centre mall, but will be moving to 201 Market St. in Potsdam. VA officials say the new location is approximately 18 miles from the current location, is larger and more centrally located within the county and will reduce the travel time for many veterans. VA officials anticipate opening the new clinic on Nov. 1.
The clinic’s operation will also change from the current contractor, Sterling Medical, to STG International of Arlington, Va. Sterling Medical will continue to provide care for veterans until the new clinic is set up to ensure no interruption in service.
Count Philip W. Smith Sr., a retired Air Force master sergeant with 22 years of service among those who opposes the move. His wife is also an Air Force veteran, and both use the CBOC in Massena.
Mr. Smith said he has used the clinic for 30 years, including at Massena Hospital and St. Lawrence Centre.
Massena Hospital, then known as Massena Memorial Hospital, had operated the clinic since 1993 before the contract was awarded to OnSite Occupational Health and Safety, Inc. in 2015 and relocated to the mall. Sterling Medical Associates of Cincinnati took over operation of the clinic in August 2016. Now, the contract has been awarded to STG International after soliciting and receiving offers to provide care to St. Lawrence County veterans.
Veterans were informed of the change via a letter from the retired U.S. Navy Capt. Frank P. Pearson, the director of the Syracuse VA Medical Center. But, Mr. Smith said, not every veteran received a letter.
“That’s what’s really upsetting to me, not only that a lot of people didn’t get the letter, but no one let any of the veterans know it was even going to happen,” he said.
He said that when the clinic moved to the mall, it was because it was going to be more accessible, and it was.
“Believe it or not, it was a nice facility. I’ve had nice nurses, I’ve had a doctor. I can’t complain about it because I went from a dingy, ugly office in the basement of the hospital. I never saw a doctor. We had practitioners,” Mr. Smith said. “Now they’re offering non-VA care services where you can get a doctor approved, which is more money that the government is spending and not having the VA take care of you.”
After receiving his letter, he posted in a “Memories of Massena, NY” group on Facebook, asking if Massena military veterans knew that the clinic in the mall would be closing in November.
He posted in part, “Why not have both (in Massena and Potsdam)? Now all Massena veterans and surrounding area will have to travel to Potsdam. This is a real hardship for me as my wife is unable to travel any distance. We never received input for the selection — it was decided without asking any veterans from our area by a Captain retired.”
Then the comments came, some agreeing with him, others disagreeing. Others suggested writing to elected officials like U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as Rep. Elise Stefanik.
“That is sad news. A lot of veterans have multi-medical issues which makes it very difficult to travel to another area. Especially in winter time when it can be hazardous with falling. We keep getting this line about making progress, I think they have that mixed up with regress. I am fortunate to live in Syracuse, with one of the best VA hospitals in my opinion. I have a great group of doctors that take care of me. The staff smile, say goodbye, and talk to you. I wish every veteran could have the same situation I have. Stay strong vets,” one person wrote.
Another wrote, “Not that I am in favor of the VA clinic moving to Potsdam, I talked with one of the providers at the Massena Clinic. The company who presently runs the clinic lost the contract. The new company decided to make the VA clinic more accessible to more veterans by putting it a centralized location for the county. The clinic sees people from Gouverneur, Star Lake, etc. Potsdam is definitely more convenient for them. To be honest, it still beats the three-hour drive to Syracuse. As to getting local services, not all doctors accept VA patients. The VA pay scale is not very high.”
Local officials also chimed in.
“The Massena site is a convenient site for many and also helps our local mall’s revenue stream, this service doesn’t have to go anywhere and it shouldn’t!! So many have become accustomed to the services offered in Massena and are comfortable with the present location,” Massena Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. wrote.
Mr. Smith also wrote to Sen. Schumer, soliciting his assistance.
“Just wondering if you know our military veterans VA Clinic at St. Lawrence Centre, Massena, NY will be closing in November. I am a 22-year retired veteran Air Force, and my wife is Veteran Air Force. We both use the VA Clinic in Massena. I have used it for 30 years, when it was in a dungy basement at Massena Hospital and later in a renovated space on the third floor of Massena Hospital. A few years ago, Kyle Johnson won the bid and renovated a portion in the St. Lawrence Centre with a new clean office — well staffed and easy to access,” he wrote.
Now, he told the senator, he had learned via a letter that the clinic was moving to Potsdam.
“Why not have both? Now all Massena veterans and within surrounding area will have to travel to Potsdam. This is a real hardship for me, my wife is unable to travel any distance. We never received input for the selection — it was decided without asking any veterans from our area,” Mr. Smith wrote. “Senator Charles Schumer, I urge you to see if Massena can keep the VA Clinic that is being used by hundreds of veterans.”
