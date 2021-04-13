ADAMS — Granted approval by the state Department of Health, South Jefferson Rescue Squad, Inc. and the Gouverneur Rescue Squad are now able to operate a Community Paramedicine Vaccination Program with authorization granted under New York state Executive Order No. 202 to perform COVID-19 vaccines.
Gouverneur Rescue Squad is designated to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, and South Jefferson Rescue Squad is designated to administer both COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.
This will be a collaborative effort with the two agencies and their public health departments to help identify people who are homebound, as well as community centers and public locations where greater need exists. It is expected that the majority of tests and/or vaccinations will be administered within the homes of home-bound patients who are unable to travel to one of the vaccination clinics.
“We recognize that it’s important to get as many people vaccinated as possible so we can get back to some sort of normalcy,” said Deborah Singleton, executive director of the South Jefferson Rescue Squad. “And I really feel as this is the first step towards community paramedicine, which is something that we’re striving to get past that legislative level in the state to allow us to do that.”
She continued by noting that a lot of other states already do community paramedicine, and she sees the success of this endeavor in her rescue squad as being the stepping stone to be able to do other community paramedicine.
Vaccinations will be scheduled based upon the availability of vaccines and paramedics, client need, and medical oversight availability. Those in need of appointments, or who know of someone in need, may call Jefferson or St. Lawrence county public health departments to schedule. The Community Paramedicine Designation is valid through the end of the year or until the Governor’s Executive Order expires.
“This is another important service that our EMS agencies are willing and able to provide to their communities,” explains Ann Smith, program director for the North Country EMS Program Agency through the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization. “It is definitely a morale booster to be able to contribute to the fight to prevent COVID-19 rather than only seeing and transporting very sick COVID-suspected patients to the hospital.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.