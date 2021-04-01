ADAMS — Granted approval by the state Department of Health, South Jefferson Rescue Squad, Inc. will now be able to operate a Community Paramedicine Vaccination Program with authorization granted under New York State Executive Order No. 202 to perform COVID-19 vaccines.
This will be a collaborative effort with Jefferson County Public Health to help identify people who are homebound, as well as community centers and public locations where greater need exists.
“Developing this partnership will address health equity issues that are particular to rural communities,” said Ginger Hall, director of Jefferson County Public Health, in a statement. “This program will assist us in reaching the most vulnerable members of our community and provide equal access to COVID-19 vaccine.”
Vaccinations will be scheduled based upon the availability of vaccines and paramedics, client need, and medical oversight availability. Appointments will be scheduled by Jefferson County Public Health. Those in need of an appointment, or who know of someone else in need, may call Jefferson County Public Health at 315-786-3730 to schedule.
