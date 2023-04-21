Picketers decry loss of Massena Hospital services

Gregory Reynoso, staff member at the New York State Nurses Association’s Political Department, addresses participants in an informational picket Thursday afternoon in front of Massena Hospital. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Several speakers shared their views about contract negotiations and staffing levels during an informational picket held by the New York State Nurses Association Thursday in front of Massena Hospital.

“I think everyone here knows why we’re here. We’re here for safe staffing. We want a contract. These nurses from Massena and St. Lawrence Health are virtually fighting to make sure the community gets the staffing they need and everybody receives the quality of care we know everybody deserves,” said Gregory Reynoso, a staff member from the New York State Nurses Association Political Department.

Casey Paquin, a registered nurse at Massena Hospital, was one of the speakers during an informational picket Thursday afternoon in front of Massena Hospital. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times
