WATERTOWN — A specimen from a Jefferson County resident submitted to Albany’s Wadsworth Lab on Friday has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, the Jefferson County Public Health Service announced Sunday in a press release.
As this time, no individuals in Jefferson County have been diagnosed with the virus.
“The Jefferson County Public Health Service continues to work closely with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) about testing protocols related to disease transmission. Travel history is still a consideration, along with presentation of specific symptoms,” the release states.
The health service, working with the NYSDOH and the CDC continues to advise individuals to:
- Obtain vaccination for flu (everyone six months of age and older). Risk for contracting flu is high; while there is currently no vaccine for coronavirus, understand that risk for contracting it is low.
- Do your part to stop the spread of germs by washing your hands often with soap and water; avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands; avoid contact with sick people; stay home if you’re sick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.