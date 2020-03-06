WATERTOWN — A specimen from a Jefferson County resident is being submitted to the Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany to be tested for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service will begin monitoring the individual today and continue monitoring pending the results of the testing.
According to Steve Jennings, health planner for Jefferson County, the individual presented to the hospital overnight and it was decided that he fit the symptoms for testing, so a specimen is now en route to the laboratory.
“Before we were monitoring anyone who came in for travel history and then they were all discharged,” said Mr. Jennings. “Then we had a gap, and now a specimen has been sent to Albany.”
Because the local health department has never sent a test before, Mr. Jennings is unsure of just how long it will take to receive a result, but because novel coronavirus is a priority, he said he has heard talk of tests coming back within 48 hours. Regardless, he does not believe results will come in today.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service has been and continues to work closely with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) about testing protocols related to disease transmission, according to a release.
“We want to be transparent with the community like we said we would, so we will send out information when we have it,” Mr. Jennings said.
There are currently 122 people under investigation, or who have been, in the state for the novel coronavirus. Seventy-six tests have proven negative, 22 cases have been positive and 24 are pending test results.
Local health departments are monitoring suspected and positive cases throughout the and it is anticipated that the numbers of people requiring testing and monitoring will continue and grow.
As this is the first specimen to be sent from the area, no individuals have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service, working with the DOH and the CDC continues to advise individuals to
wash hands often with soap and water, avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, avoid contact with sick people and stay home if sick.
Jefferson County residents are encouraged to visit www.jcphs.org to receive the most current, up-to-date information.
