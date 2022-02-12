CARTHAGE — Not yet 2 years old, Ellyannah M. Scholl has already had more than her fair share of doctor appointments.
At the beginning of September, Ellyannah, now 20 months old, had a fever and various other symptoms. When she was taken to a local walk-in clinic, she tested positive for both COVID-19 and RSV, respiratory syncytial virus.
According to Ellyannah’s mother, Jamie L. Scholl, about a week into the family’s quarantine her daughter’s eyelids started to yellow and she wouldn’t eat or drink, so she took her to the hospital in Carthage.
“She was screaming, in tons of pain, I assumed she had bone pain or something,” Mrs. Scholl said. “They were going to send us to Syracuse because of the way she was dehydrated, but they decided against it last minute. They hydrated her and we came home and then I took her back a week later because she was still acting the same. She was randomly puking and her eyes started to sink in, they looked bruised underneath. I kept telling them when they told me it was from her coughing, ‘I have five kids and I’ve never seen this.’”
The next day, Mrs. Scholl’s mother took Ellyannah to Lewis County Health System to be treated by different doctors who noticed she was anemic and her blood work was off. They told the Scholls to follow up with a family doctor.
On Sept. 19, Mrs. Scholl woke up and decided to take her daughter to Syracuse to get another opinion.
“I took her down, we started at Crouse (Hospital) and they immediately knew something was wrong. They sent us to Upstate (University Hospital) and we got right through the ER and they started blood work, vitals and fluids,” she said. “They did an ultrasound, ran a bunch of tests and a lot of her blood work was confusing and then they realized by the ultrasound that she had a huge tumor near her left kidney.”
“We stayed in the ER for a while,” she added. “I had actually fallen asleep and woke up and the cancer doctor and ER doctors were all staring at me telling me her inflammation markers were severely high and they found a tumor, that she most likely had cancer.”
The ultrasound showed a large tumor near Ellyannah’s left kidney. On Sept. 21, she had a biopsy done on the mass and the bone marrow, because when eyes do what hers did, Mrs. Scholl said it’s usually a sign that the bone marrow is affected.
On Sept. 23, the results came back from the biopsy: Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma.
According to the Mayo Clinic, neuroblastoma is a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body and most commonly arises in and around the adrenal glands, which have similar origins to nerve cells and sit atop the kidneys. Neuroblastoma most commonly affects children 5 or younger.
“I thought when I left for Syracuse she needed more fluids, that they were missing something at Carthage,” Mrs. Scholl said. “Twelve hours later, they’re looking at me telling me my daughter has Stage 4 cancer.”
The doctors placed a port near Ellyannah’s collarbone for treatment and gave her a blood transfusion. That week in September she got her flu shot and her first round of chemotherapy.
“While that was going on, we noticed she started getting weird, spacing out. She acted like she didn’t know who we were,” Mrs. Scholl said. “I was laying next to her that Friday night and the next thing you know, she started having a seizure. They found out her blood sodium was severely low, which can cause seizures. They put her on anti-seizure medicine and blood thinners and things. They found out her skull had a couple masses, too, one big one and a few others.”
From there, her chemo, blood transfusions and blood work continued, and Mrs. Scholl and Ellyannah stayed in the hospital until Oct. 7.
Then the family started taking Ellyannah to clinics, where she went through a total of five rounds of chemo, with each cycle lasting for a week in the hospital and two weeks out. The fifth cycle recently wrapped up, with the treatments so far shrinking the tumor significantly, about 95%.
Ellyannah had surgery Wednesday in Rochester to remove the remaining mass. The only problem was that her spleen and kidney were in the way, and doctors wanted to keep her kidney if possible. The surgery went well and the neuroblastoma was dissected. Mrs. Scholl said the surgeon told her he’d gotten about 97% of the tumor and had also taken the left adrenal gland where the cancer originated.
Ellyannah was able to keep her kidney and spleen, and while the doctor found some cancer on the kidney and blood vessels, he didn’t go too far in order to save the kidney.
“She has a pretty big incision, he said all stitches on the inside and outside will dissolve on their own and the incision looks good,” Mrs. Scholl said. “During surgery, all went well, she didn’t lose too much blood and her vitals were great. The next step is scans in Syracuse through the 21st to the 25th. She has said ‘ouchey’ a few times, but doesn’t act like she’s in tons of pain.”
Ellyannah is now allowed some time to recover from surgery before her sixth round of chemo and a procedure to replace stem cells that were previously harvested from her body. She and her mom will stay in the hospital for a few weeks. She’ll then get another break before a few weeks’ worth of outpatient radiation and potential antibody therapy, which will follow the cycles she had for chemo. The antibody therapy has been shown to help with neuroblastoma, Mrs. Scholl said.
With four other kids at home, ranging from 8 months to 12 years old, Mrs. Scholl said this has been a stressful time for her family. The kids’ grandparents have been helping out as needed.
Mrs. Scholl’s husband, Allen, is the only one currently working in the household, so a GoFundMe campaign is in the works and a benefit has been planned for March 5 at the Carthage VFW to help raise money to cover expenses. The benefit will consist of a takeout spaghetti dinner for $10, raffle baskets, “Spook Strong” wristbands and car decals for sale. The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. There will also be a bake sale.
An online chronicle of Ellyannah’s, or “Spook’s,” journey, a Facebook group called “Spooky Strong” is full of both medical updates and information on fundraisers. Visit the page at wdt.me/SpookyStrong.
Ellyannah’s nickname came from the family watching a Netflix movie called “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” one Halloween and “Spookley and the Christmas Kittens” over the winter.
“We all started calling her Spookley and then it turned into Spook or Spookster, whatever — it just kind of stuck,” Mrs. Scholl said.
According to her mother, Ellyannah loves the show “Cocomelon,” puppies, singing, dancing, playing with her siblings and the song that many a parent couldn’t get out of their heads for days or weeks at a time: “Baby Shark.” She also loves to be outside and play on the family’s swing set.
Despite her sickness and losing her hair due to the chemo, Ellyannah can still brighten anyone’s day with just a smile, her mom said.
Mrs. Scholl said she told her husband if all they’ve been through in the end can help another family get their child diagnosed in time, it would be worth it. Seeing hospitalized children in need of blood, Mrs. Scholl also noted that everything Ellyannah has been through has given her new appreciation for blood donors.
In light of this, a blood drive featuring Ellyannah and her story is being planned for June at a church in Copenhagen. Details are still being worked out.
“I donated blood before my kid needed it, but now actually being on that floor and watching these kids, it’s a sad floor to be on,” Mrs. Scholl said. “You hear the stories and read the articles, but when it hits close to home it’s different.”
