Spring into action: Give blood with the Red Cross

SYRACUSE - Spring is near! As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O donors and platelet donors, are encouraged to make and keep appointments to donate. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
When donors lend an arm this month, the Red Cross will lend a hand. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31, will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five winners. Details are available at rcblood.org/help.
March 25, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Oswego American Legion, 69 W. Bridge St., Oswego.
March 27, 1:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Avenue, Central Square.
March 28, 1-6 p.m., Bethel Community Fellowship, 240 NY Route 49, Cleveland.
March 28, 8:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Hannibal High School, 928 Cayuga St,, Hannibal.
March 28, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Pulaski Wesleyan Church, 4591 US Rotue 11, Pulaski.
March 28, 1-6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 914 Utica St., Fulton.
March 29, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Palermo Elementary School, 1638 County Route 45, Fulton.
March 31, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sandy Creek High School, 124 Salisbury St., Sandy Creek
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
