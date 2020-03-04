Springside at Seneca Hill to host Soup Lovers Lunch and senior health fair

OSWEGO - Springside at Seneca Hill is bringing back their Soup Lovers Lunch the second Wednesday of each month from October through April. This event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased for $7 per person. The event will be held right at Springside at Seneca Hill located at 10 County Route 45A in Oswego.
The first lunch will be held 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on March 11, as the menu will include options such as Italian wedding, cream of broccoli, beef barley, tomato with orzo, seafood chowder as well as a spicy chicken and mushroom soup, which is the chef’s special.
In addition, a senior health fair will be on site with resources and information available from key community partners to promote a healthy and happy lifestyle. Vendors include: Oswego YMCA, RSVP, Peaceful Remedies, Lakeside Heart, Lifeline, Center for Audiology and Hearing Aids, PrimeCare, Home Health, Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health and PT.
