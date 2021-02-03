St. Baldrick’s committee and Oswego Hibernians host a Red Cross blood drive on Feb. 8

OSWEGO - Not all heroes wear capes, and not all heroes shave their heads in support of childhood cancer research.
“We’re looking for heroes to donate blood,” says local St. Baldrick’s committee chair Dan Witmer. “The Red Cross is facing a decrease in donations, yet the need is still there, as always.”
Due to COVID-19 concerns, many schools and colleges are not hosting their usual blood drives, so Witmer talked to some of his committee members, found a willing host at the Oswego Hibernians, and have scheduled a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8. The Ancient Order of Hibernians is located at 22 Munn St., Oswego.
“Our 2021 St. Baldrick’s fundraiser is up and running, but it’s going to be all virtual again this year. Team captains and shavees can register on the website at any time. Meanwhile, I guess we’re diversifying. The need for blood is constant, and the Red Cross is very careful and committed to all the health safety protocols – social distancing, mask-wearing, temperature checks, etc. I’ve given blood three times since last March, and I felt safe every time,” explained Witmer. “This is about trying to help meet the demand for whole blood, double-red, and apheresis donations. Hey, we’d love to have your hair (for St. Baldrick’s), but if we can’t get that, we’ll gladly take your blood!”
Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health. More information about making a donation is available at the Red Cross website.
Appointments are preferred. They can be made by phoning 1-800-733-2767, or clicking online at www.redcrossblood.org
