St. Francis Commons hosts “Dementia Conversations” on March 2

OSWEGO – St. Francis Commons in Oswego will host an educational program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter etitled, “Dementia Conversations”, from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, March 2.
St. Francis Commons is located at 12 Burkle St., on the St. Luke residential campus in the city of Oswego. This educational program is free of charge and open to the public.
This workshop will offer tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about:
· Going to the doctor,
· Deciding when to stop driving, and
· Making legal and financial plans.
Registration for this program is required. To register call the Alzheimer’s Association at 315-472-4201, extension 227, or St. Francis Commons at 315-326-0870. www.stfranciscommons.com
