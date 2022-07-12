CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department on Tuesday confirmed the county’s first monkeypox case.
The health department said the county resident has not had contact with anyone “and poses no risk” to others locally.
Testing for the virus that causes monkeypox, part of the orthopoxvirus group that also includes the smallpox virus, was conducted at the state’s Wadsworth Center Laboratory in Albany.
“In addition to the improved skills in tracking and monitoring during the COVID-19 response, I would like to assure county residents that our health department is well prepared to track and manage this situation and respond accordingly,” St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said in a statement.
Public Health Director Jolene F. Munger said the department is monitoring the case.
“As we have shown over the years, staff at our local health department remains ready to prevent, promote and protect our community and promptly inform our residents to safeguard their health,” Ms. Munger said.
Since early May, the World Health Organization has tracked reports of monkeypox cases in countries where the disease is not endemic, or not regularly found. Monkeypox continues to be reported in several endemic countries.
Monkeypox data as of Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — compiled with information from WHO and European health agencies — indicates more than 10,000 cases globally in countries that have not historically reported the disease. Topping the list with the most cases are Spain and the United Kingdom with roughly 2,400 and 1,700, respectively.
More than 900 cases have been confirmed in the United States, with some 200 in New York, according to the CDC. Other states with more than 100 confirmed cases are Illinois and California.
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported Tuesday that 223 cases have been confirmed in New York City, seven in Westchester County, four in Suffolk County and one each in Nassau, Sullivan, Chemung and Rockland counties.
The rare viral disease does not usually cause serious illness, the health department says.
“Monkeypox cases in this outbreak have involved a rash — often in the genital and perianal regions — and may also include other symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes and pain when swallowing, before or after the rash appearance,” the department says.
Most infections last two to four weeks.
Those who experience symptoms consistent with monkeypox, like rashes or lesions, should contact their health care provider.
The health department recommends these basic steps to prevent the spread of monkeypox:
• If you have an unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms, see your health care provider.
• Keep the rash covered and avoid sex or being intimate with anyone until you have been checked out.
• Standard household cleaners and detergents are effective at cleaning environmental surfaces and linens.
For more information about monkeypox, visit the New York State Department of Health’s website at health.ny.gov/monkeypox.
