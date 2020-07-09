CANTON — Following the Monday resignation of Heather Wenzel from the position of interim director of the county Department of Social Services, DSS plans to make a recommendation for a new commissioner to lawmakers this month.
During a brief report delivered to Canton Town Council on Wednesday, county Legislative Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, said the search process had already been underway this spring.
Following the retirement of Commissioner Christopher R. Rediehs in March, DSS began its search for a successor and legislators appointed Ms. Wenzel, formerly the deputy commissioner, as interim director.
Mr. Lightfoot said Ms. Wenzel decided to resign to take a similar position at an agency in Malone.
A call to the DSS commissioner’s office Thursday afternoon inquiring about the search was not returned at the time of this report.
The post was advertised this spring, and four candidates, including Ms. Wenzel at the time, completed interviews for the full-time commissioner position, Mr. Lightfoot said. Once the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in St. Lawrence County in mid-March, the search was put on hold.
In a release Thursday evening, county Administrator Ruth Doyle wrote DSS “continues to work closely with the State Regulatory Agencies to ensure continuity of services during the transition and eagerly anticipates the appointment of a new Commissioner to serve and provide leadership that focuses on the most vulnerable in St. Lawrence County.”
With nearly one-quarter of the county’s employees working at DSS, Mr. Lightfoot described the job of DSS commissioner as “tough.”
“It’s a very important position,” Mr. Lightfoot said Wednesday. “And it certainly can’t go without a good leader for very long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.