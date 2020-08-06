CANTON — St. Lawrence County health officials briefed the county Board of Legislators on Monday about the local status of COVID-19 as schools and universities begin to release reopening plans.
Six COVID-positive people were being tracked in St. Lawrence County as of Tuesday, according to county Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire, who added that an uptick in cases last month is slowly declining week to week.
Over the course of July, Ms. McGuire says St. Lawrence County saw 40 new COVID-19 cases. Of these, 13 were from large gatherings, 10 were related to people traveling from high-risk states under the state’s travel advisory, eight were from nursing home staff and six were detected in screenings before medical procedures. Seventeen of the 40 new cases were asymptomatic.
Ms. McGuire also said the number of people in quarantine in St. Lawrence County has increased, but largely due to the state travel advisory. As of Tuesday, 336 people were quarantining due to travel.
Both Ms. McGuire and Dr. Andrew F. Williams, president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Health, indicated that the turnaround time for tests lagged in recent weeks. Dr. Williams said coronavirus test results took longer to be returned because demand for testing is high nationwide, but labs don’t have the capacity to keep up and return results quickly. He said local tests were taking as long as 12 days to come back, which posed a problem since those who ultimately tested positive should’ve been quarantining during that time.
“The good news is, in the past week, there’s been significant improvement and as of today (Monday) many of the labs are reporting about a three-day turnaround time,” Dr. Williams told the board.
One of the growing concerns throughout the region and the country is how to grapple with a return to the classroom. Schools and universities have mostly developed plans to bring back students over the next few weeks with modified schedules and other measures designed to prevent an outbreak.
“I think we’re all aware that there’s significant both health and economic impacts of not opening,” Dr. Williams said, acknowledging the difficulties of child care, lack of education and the nearly $1 billion economic driver in higher education for the region.
Currently, county public health officials are working in coordination with Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, and St. Lawrence Health System to assemble a group of pediatric and family doctors to advise primary and secondary schools and provide guidance in the event of an outbreak.
Responding to a question from Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norwood, Dr. Williams indicated he believes students who are able should wear masks whenever possible, even though the guidance seems to indicate they may be removed during instruction.
“I think the idea of kids taking their masks on and off, on and off all day because they’re maybe six feet away from somebody momentarily is not a good idea,” Dr. Williams told Mr. Burke and the board. “And I would advocate that for children who are able to do this, they should be wearing their masks except during lunch or during a designated break.”
Dr. Williams also praised the COVID plans from the area’s four colleges, which have instituted testing practices and other measures he says exceed the state’s requirements.
“COVID clearly is a dangerous virus,” Dr. Williams said in closing his remarks. “It’s causing severe disability and disease. It’s moving across our country. Fortunately, the north country largely has been spared, and I would argue that it has very much to do with the aggressive public health response that we saw when we identified those first cases in March.”
