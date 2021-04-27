CANTON — Shifting from COVID-19 vaccination hubs with hundreds of appointments scheduled, the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is launching a series of smaller pop-up clinics in the county’s more remote areas.
This week’s pop-up clinics are scheduled for Thursday and Friday at four fire departments: from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Brier Hill Fire Department, 2680 Route 37; 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hammond Fire Department, 300 Lake St.; 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Gouverneur Fire Department, 1035 Route 11; and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Heuvelton Fire Department, 95 N. State St.
About 20 time slots are available at each pop-up clinic, and appointments are recommended but not required. Online registration links are posted to the Public Health Department website, at stlawco.org/covid-19-daily-update-center-pods.
Vaccine registration for walk-ins will be completed on site. The county’s vaccine supply is exclusively Moderna, and eligible recipients — all New Yorkers 18 and older — should be available for a second shot 28 days after the first.
The department is also promoting a new social media campaign to encourage vaccination, in line with its masking initiative launched last summer. Poster templates that read “I wear a mask to protect...” are now complemented by templates that read “I got my COVID-19 vaccine because...”
Blank posters can be downloaded from the Public Health Department website.
As of Monday morning, roughly 42.4% of St. Lawrence County’s 108,047 residents have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the state Department of Health. That figure reflects a one percentage point increase from Friday.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two shots, and more than 39,000 people living in the county have so far completed a vaccine series, the state DOH reports.
For the north country region — grouped as Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties for COVID tracking — 41.8% of the total 418,971 population has received at least one vaccine. More than 146,000 people have completed a vaccine series as of Monday morning, an increase of about 4,000 from Friday.
Statewide, roughly 8.8 million people, or about 44.3% of the total population, have received at least one shot.
Check for vaccine appointment availability at SUNY Potsdam’s state-run site at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
The county circulates a regular clinic update, which you can receive via email by filling out a contact list form on the Public Health Department website.
Older adults needing assistance scheduling vaccine appointments can call the county Office for the Aging at 315-386-4730. St. Lawrence County Public Transit is offering route deviations to bring riders to COVID-19 vaccination sites. Maps and schedules are viewable at slcnypublictransit.com.
The Public Health Department is also available to assist with registration and answer questions at 315-386-2325, or SLCCOVID19SharedMailbox@stlawco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.