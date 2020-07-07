CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department on Tuesday announced the postponement of its free rabies clinics originally scheduled for July. Clinics originally scheduled for May and June were also postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health department is working with local municipalities to reschedule clinics, and communities will be notified once new dates and times have been finalized.
Clinics at the Human Services Building in Canton are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 14. They will require pre-registration, which can be completed by visiting the health department website one week prior to the clinic date. People are advised to call the health department at the 315-386-2325 to confirm the schedule.
