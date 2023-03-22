CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators will vote on two resolutions next month to approve funding for Public Health Department programs aimed at controlling the spread of disease.
The first resolution would allow for a fellowship program through the New York State Public Health Corps.
St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Jolene F. Munger explained that in 2021, local health departments received grant funding to recruit and deploy fellows across the state. According to the resolution, the program will help build public capacity to support COVID-19 response operations and increase preparedness for future health emergencies.
If approved, the county department will place up to two fellows with the Seaway Valley Prevention Council and will provide oversight, technical equipment and supplies using the grant funding. The two fellows’ employment relationship will remain with the state.
The fellows would commit to a full-time paid position for one year.
The second resolution allows the department to accept scholarship funding that would cover the costs associated with staff receiving an infection control certification from the state.
As part of many outbreak responses, the department conducts one-on-one interviews with patients, which are considered communicable disease investigations. The resolution states that although the department has the appropriate staff trained in communicable disease investigation, no one on staff has achieved a Certification in Infection Control.
The scholarship funding, which was received by the county from the National Association of County and City Health Officials, would cover the cost of registration for the exam, reference books, study materials, practice exam fees, membership fees for the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, and registration and associated travel costs for the trainings or courses to prepare for the exam.
Both resolutions were moved forward unanimously by the Services Committee and will be brought for a vote during the county’s next full meeting on April 6.
