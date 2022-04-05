CANTON — The new opioid treatment program, looking to be the first of its kind to dispense methadone in St. Lawrence County, got the go-ahead after county legislators approved budget modifications during Monday night’s full board meeting. The resolution was approved unanimously, with three legislators absent.
In October 2020, the county was notified of a funding award from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs to set up an opioid treatment program through the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse site-based program, or COSSAP. On Nov. 2, 2021, county legislators named the county’s Addiction Services Clinic in Canton as the sub-award recipient to develop and operate the program.
Monday’s resolution authorizes the county treasurer to add $243,500 in funds to the 2022 budget for the Department of Community Services for COSSAP.
Some of that money will go toward computer software, a supervisor, furniture and furnishings, and a security system, among other improvements to get the OTP up and running.
The OTP will be housed in the county Human Services Center, 80 Route 310 in Canton.
Jay S. Ulrich, Community Services director, said in March that he hopes to have the treatment program operating by mid-May.
He said it will offer a higher level of care for people with “severe” opioid use disorder, namely daily intravenous drug users.
He anticipates the program starting with around 35 patients.
The OTP would allow for the dispensing of methadone in addition to Suboxone and Subutex, which the Human Services Center already provides. Methadone is a long-acting opioid used to treat chronic pain and dependence. In liquid, powder or tablet form, methadone reduces craving and withdrawal symptoms.
During Monday’s board meeting, legislators also accepted a Seaway Valley Prevention Council donation of three desks, a conference table and three adjustable desks to be used by the OTP.
Those with substance use disorders may contact the Department of Community Services at 315-386-2167 for more information.
